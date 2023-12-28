Simmons (illness) did not participate at practice Thursday, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.
The severity of Simmons' ailment is unknown at this point, but his availability for Week 17 is now in doubt. He'll likely have to log a full practice Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
