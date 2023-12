Simmons had six tackles (three solo), including one sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

Simmons strip-sacked backup quarterback Easton Stick late in the fourth quarter for a 10-yard loss, which was recovered by Austin Ekeler. Simmons played every single defensive snap for the third straight game, and although his tackle numbers aren't as much as previous seasons, he's still provided a steady, veteran presence in the Denver secondary.