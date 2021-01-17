Simmons finished the 2020 season with 96 tackles, three tackles for loss, five interceptions, nine passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Playing on the franchise tag, it's hard to imagine Simmons's season going any better for him. The Boston College product was one off his career high in tackles and set a career mark in interceptions with five, including the game-sealer in Week 11 versus Miami. All the while, he covered up the mistakes of a very young, injured cornerback corps. Simmons doubtlessly benefits from head coach Vic Fangio's zone-heavy scheme, but he's earned the right to be one of the league's highest-paid safeties no matter where he plays in 2021.