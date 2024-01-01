Humphrey caught two of four targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.

Humphrey made the play of the game in the second quarter when he took a short pass from Jarrett Stidham and proceeded to juke and jive his way past several certain tackle opportunities before extending the ball past the goal line for a 54-yard touchdown. It was the only touchdown either team would record Sunday. It would have also counted as the game-winning score in hockey after the wideout's incredible play gave Denver a lead it would never surrender. While Lil'Jordan had the best game out of any receiver, it is important to point out that his four targets finished third for the Broncos behind starters Jerry Jeudy and Brandon Johnson. Perhaps Humphrey's impressive catch and run will earn him more snaps and targets when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 18.