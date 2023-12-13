Humphrey logged 38 of the Broncos' 67 snaps on offense and hauled in his lone target for a 12-yard reception in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

For the second week in a row, Humphrey worked as the Broncos' No. 3 receiver ahead of rookie Marvin Mims, taking on a 57 percent snap share to Mims' 37 percent. Though his playing time appears to be on the rise, Humphrey is typically little more than a tertiary option in the passing game while he often shares the field with Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Javonte Williams. Humphrey has drawn exactly one target in five straight contests.