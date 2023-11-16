Humphrey played 14 of Denver's 75 snaps on offense and reeled in his lone target for a 14-yard reception in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

Humphrey ranked a distant fourth among Denver receivers in snaps, trailing Courtland Sutton (65), Marvin Mims (52) and Jerry Jeudy (49). With the rookie Mims beginning to carve out a larger role and with head coach Sean Payton continue to show a proclivity for two-tight end sets, Humphrey doesn't look as though he'll be able to reclaim significant snaps anytime soon.