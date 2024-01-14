Humphrey ended the 2023 season with 13 receptions on 19 targets for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

In his first year with the Broncos, Humphrey played in all 17 games despite moving between Denver's practice squad and active roster throughout the season. The veteran wideout wasn't used much as an offensive weapon, but he was still able to finish the season tied with tight end Adam Trautman for the third-most scores among all Broncos pass catchers. Humphrey is set to become a free agent this offseason, so the 25-year-old could find himself in a new locale when the 2024 campaign begins. If he signs back with Denver, he'll likely find it difficult to see consistent playing time behind fellow wideouts Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims.