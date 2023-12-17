The Broncos signed Krull to their 53-man roster Saturday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Krull had already been elevated to the practice squad three times this season, so it was necessary for Denver to sign him to the active roster in order for him to suit up Saturday. He caught the first pass of his NFL career last week against the Chargers, gaining 35 yards on the play. Krull's spot on the team has come with Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on injured reserve, though Dulcich has been designated to return and could be back as soon as next week.