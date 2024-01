Krull secured both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.

Krull played 33 percent of the team's offensive snaps behind fellow tight ends Adam Trautman (49) and Chris Manhertz (33). The 25-year-old involvement on offense took a dip in Week 17 after seeing five targets in Week 16. With limited opportunities, Krull remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 18 matchup with the Raiders.