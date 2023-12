The Broncos reverted Krull to the practice squad Monday.

Krull was elevated to the active roster for the third time this season. He played 19 snaps -- 17 on offense, two on special teams -- and caught his only target for 35 yards. If the Broncos want to play Krull again this year, they'll have to sign him to the active roster as he's reached the maximum amount of elevations from the practice squad.