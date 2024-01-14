Krull finished the 2023 season with eight catches on 14 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Krull appeared in just seven contests in his first season with the Broncos after spending much of the 2023 campaign on Denver's practice squad. The 25-year-old tight end started his NFL career in New Orleans, appearing in just one game with the Saints. Krull's touchdown in Week 16 of this season was the first of his career while he played a depth role with Greg Dulcich (foot) on injured reserve at the end of the season. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder is under contract with the Broncos through the 2024 season, so he'll head into the offseason competing to play a larger role in the Denver's offense.