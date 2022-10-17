Gordon (neck/ribs) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Chargers.
Gordon was limited in practice this past week, but he'll be out there Monday night and barring any in-game setbacks he's in line to continue to lead Denver's backfield, with Mike Boone and possibly Latavius Murray also factoring into the mix, given that Javonte Williams (knee) is out for the rest of the season. They'll be facing a Chargers defense that has allowed an average of 130.4 rushing yards per game to date.
