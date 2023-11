Locke (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest versus Minnesota.

Locke hurt his ankle in the second half of this past Monday's game versus Buffalo and wasn't able to practice at all this week. He'll consequently be forced to sit out against the Vikings in Week 11. Locke had been filling in for Kareem Jackson during the latter's two-game suspension, but Jackson is eligible to return this week, softening the impact of Locke's absence.