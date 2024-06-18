Expectations were high after acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers last offseason, seen as the missing piece for Super Bowl contention. However, Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury just four snaps into his Jets debut and didn't return for the rest of the year. The team is hopeful for Rodgers' return to MVP form post-injury. Nevertheless, the signing of Tyrod Taylor provides a reliable option at quarterback in case Rodgers is sidelined again.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Jets' entire team outlook including changes to the top of the depth chart that matter for Fantasy, a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for all of the notable Jets players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Jets 2024 lineup changes

Burning question: Who will emerge as a respectable threat alongside Garrett Wilson?

While the Jets had some shaky quarterback play from Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle last season, Wilson still managed to top 1,000 receiving yards. Surprisingly, tight end Tyler Conklin was the next best in terms of receiving yards, with 621 on 61 receptions. Running back Breece Hall also chipped in with 591 receiving yards. But despite these contributions, the Jets know they need more wide receiver help to prevent teams from doubling Garrett Wilson. Coach Robert Saleh made it clear after the season that beefing up the wide receiver corps was a priority. They signed former Chargers wideout Mike Williams, who should be ready for action after recovering from an ACL tear. They also picked up slot receiver Malachi Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. If the additions at wide receiver can make more plays and force defenses to stop doubling Wilson, it'll go a long way toward helping the Jets climb out of the bottom half of the AFC East.

2024 NFL Draft class

Rnd Pick Player Pos College 1 11 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OL Penn St. 3 65 Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky 4 134 Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin 5 171 Jordan Travis QB Florida St. 5 173 Isaiah Davis RB South Dakota St. 5 176 Qwan'tez Stiggers CB Nine 7 257 Jaylen Key S Alabama

Jets 2024 schedule

Jets 2024 player outlooks



By Heath Cummings and CBS Fantasy staff

QB Aaron Rodgers

We're drafting Rodgers as a mid-range QB2 in the double-digit rounds of one-quarterback leagues. Rodgers is expected to be fully recovered from his torn Achilles when the season starts, but he's still a 40-year-old QB who has thrown one pass in an NFL game in the last 18 months. That combined with an opening game at San Francisco means we really don't want to trust him as a starter at the beginning of the season. Still, with Garrett Wilson as his WR1, Breece Hall as a great pass-catching back, and the potential of Mike Williams and Malachi Corley, Rodgers does have some potential upside if he still has it. Pair him with someone you feel good about starting Week 1. If you draft Rodgers in a two-quarterback league, don't do so before Round 6, and make sure you prioritize QB3.

QB Tyrod Taylor

Taylor left the Giants in the offseason but he didn't leave New York. He'll be backing up Aaron Rodgers on the Jets this season. While Taylor won't have any Fantasy value as long as Rodgers is healthy, it's worth remembering that Rodgers is 40 years old and recovering from a torn Achilles. In his five starts last year, Taylor averaged 220 passing yards and 32 rushing yards per game with a worse supporting cast than he'll have in 2024. Leave Taylor on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of Superflex leagues, but be prepared to add him and start him as a QB2 if Rodgers misses time.

QB Jordan Travis

Travis will sit for at least a year behind Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor in New York. Travis averaged 8.5 yards per attempt as a passer in college and rushed for seven touchdowns in each of his final four seasons at Florida State. Both Rodgers and Taylor have injury concerns and there could be some intrigue for Travis if he were to get a shot to play with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. For now, Travis should only be rostered in Dynasty Superflex leagues, and he's no better than a Round 4 rookie pick in that format. He has slightly more appeal in Dynasty leagues that have taxi squad spots available because we do not expect Travis to get a chance in 2024.

RB Breece Hall

It's nearly impossible to draft Hall too high in Fantasy Football this year. We're comfortable with him as early as No. 2 overall, with Christian McCaffrey being the only player that all of our experts agree should be drafted before him. Hall finished as RB2 overall last year despite the fact he was coming off an ACL injury and he only scored five rushing touchdowns. He should be fully healthy to start 2024 and the return of Aaron Rodgers should create more scoring opportunities. Hall has been remarkably good at creating big plays, with both a rush and a reception of more than 50 yards in each of his first two years in the league. A revamped offensive line and better quarterback play should mean fewer plays where he's tackled behind the line of scrimmage. No one should be surprised if Hall is the most valuable player in Fantasy this season.

RB Braelon Allen

We expect Allen to win the RB2 job behind Breece Hall, making him worthy of a pick in the double-digit rounds of most redraft leagues. Allen was a true workhorse in college, amassing 3,769 yards from scrimmage and 35 touchdowns in three seasons at Wisconsin. He also won't turn 21 years old until January of 2025. That youth and proven three-down ability should make Allen a popular Dynasty stash even if he's likely stuck behind Breece Hall for the next two seasons. If Hall were to suffer an injury, Allen would have a chance to be a must-start Fantasy running back, assuming he beats out Israel Abanikanda as we expect him to. In rookie drafts you can start looking for Allen in Round 3.

RB Isaiah Davis

It would be hard to find a more crowded situation for Davis to land in Fantasy Football. He's clearly behind Breece Hall and he likely opens camp behind Israel Abanikanda and Braelon Allen as well. Davis has good size and acceptable athleticism, but he has a lot to prove in the NFL after playing his college ball at South Dakota State. He has the potential to be a big third-down back or a goal line back but it's hard to imagine the Jets taking Hall off the field to put Davis in either role. You can ignore Davis in redraft and shallow Dynasty leagues. In deeper Dynasty leagues with taxi squads, Davis is worthy of a Round 4 or later pick.

RB Israel Abanikanda

Abanikanda never quite got going in 2023, as he played behind Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and Dalvin Cook throughout the year. His best rushing game came in Week 16 against Washington when he turned nine carries into 43 yards. A week later, the team gave him seven targets but he only turned them into 27 yards. While Carter and Cook are gone, the Jets drafted both Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, meaning Abanikanda will face stiff competition to earn the RB2 role. If he wins that job, he'll be worth a pick in the double-digit rounds of Fantasy drafts but it seems more likely Abanikanda should only be rostered in deep Dynasty leagues.

WR Garrett Wilson

For the second year in a row, Wilson is one of the most common breakout picks in Fantasy Football. Let's hope his quarterback stays healthy. We're drafting Wilson late in Round 1 in full PPR leagues and Round 2 everywhere else. The 24-year-old has caught passes from Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle, and Chris Streveler in his first two seasons in the NFL. Somehow he topped 80 catches and 1,000 yards in both seasons anyway. With Rodgers under center, 100 catches and 1,500 yards is possible. Most notably, you should expect Wilson to score more. Rodgers has a career 6.2% touchdown rate, while Wilson has only scored on 2.2% of his career receptions. We expect him to double his career touchdowns and then some this season. Wilson is a top-10 WR in Dynasty who could leap into the top five with a hot start to the season.

WR Mike Williams

Once a prominent breakout candidate with pockets of gaudy stats sprinkled throughout his career, Williams will attempt to come back from a torn ACL with the Jets. Questions about his availability after suffering the injury last September have circulated this offseason without a concrete timetable given out by the Jets. Even if he's ready by this preseason, he's unlikely to unseat Garrett Wilson as the top target getter in New York and might struggle for consistent looks from week to week because of guys like Breece Hall and rookie Malachi Corley. There's modest appeal in drafting Williams with a pick after Round 10 -- if he plays well then he's a steal, and if he struggles to begin the year, he could potentially be cut for someone else.

WR Malachi Corley

The Jets traded up to draft Corley in Round 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. If all goes well, he could be the WR2 for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets as soon as this season. Corley has a very specific skillset, he's incredible after the catch, but there are questions about the rest of his game. The fact that he led the FBS with 2,068 yards after catch over the past three seasons earned him comparisons to Deebo Samuel and the moniker "YAC King". That skillset could work very well next to Garrett Wilson, but Corley will have to master a more complete route tree to be a Fantasy starter. In redraft, view him as a dart throw in the double-digit rounds. In Dynasty, starting considering him in the middle of Round 2 of rookie drafts.

WR Allen Lazard

Lazard seemed to fall out of favor with the Jets in 2023, earning just 49 targets in 14 games, and catching less than half of him. The last gasp of hope is that his friend Aaron Rodgers is coming back from his torn Achilles and it's believed Rodgers is a big part of the reasons Lazard is in New York. For now, we're leaving Lazard undrafted in all but the very deepest of leagues, but keep your ears open in training camp. If Rodgers starts talking Lazard up again, we may have to reconsider.

WR Xavier Gipson

Gipson's role on offense may be usurped by Malachi Corley, which would leave Gipson on the waiver wire in most leagues. One exception may be leagues that reward points for return yards. Last season Gipson produced 830 yards and a score on punt and kick returns combined. With the change in kick return rules, whoever has that role should see even more opportunities for returns.

TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert will compete for the TE1 role in camp this year. The winner of that competition will be a mid-range TE2, with low-end TE1 upside. Conklin is the incumbent and has earned exactly 87 targets in three straight seasons. If he reaches that number again, and Aaron Rodgers is his old self, that might be enough to make Conklin relevant on a weekly basis. But Conklin must hold off Ruckert, who was drafted by the Jets in Round 3 in 2022 and is just entering his age-24 season. For now you can leave these guys on the waiver wire in normal-sized leagues, and stash them in deeper leagues or tight-end premium. If one of them emerges as a clear TE1 in September be ready to pounce on the waiver wire.

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Ruckert and Tyler Conklin will compete for the TE1 role in camp this year. The winner of that competition will be a mid-range TE2, with low-end TE1 upside. Conklin is the incumbent and has earned exactly 87 targets in three straight seasons. If he reaches that number again, and Aaron Rodgers is his old self, that might be enough to make Conklin relevant on a weekly basis. But Conklin must hold off Ruckert, who was drafted by the Jets in Round 3 in 2022 and is just entering his age-24 season. For now you can leave these guys on the waiver wire in normal-sized leagues, and stash them in deeper leagues or tight-end premium. If one of them emerges as a clear TE1 in September be ready to pounce on the waiver wire.

K Greg Zuerlein

Because the Jets open the season in a poor kicking environment at San Francisco, we're not advising that you draft Zuerlein as a starting kicker in Fantasy Football leagues. But he did have a nice bounce-back season in 2023, finishing as a borderline No. 1 kicker and making more than 90% of his field goals for the first time since 2017. If the Jets offense is as good as we're hoping and Zuerlein keeps making his kicks, he could be a decent streamer. But he only has two potential indoor games all season and he kicks outdoors in Buffalo and New Jersey in the Fantasy playoffs.

Jets DST

The Jets finished last season as a top-five Fantasy unit despite the fact that their offense could not stay on the field. With Aaron Rodgers back from his torn Achilles, they have a chance to challenge for No. 1 overall. While the Jets used their first five draft picks on the offensive side of the ball, they did add Haason Reddick via trade and signed Javon Kinlaw and Isaiah Oliver to one-year deals. They should once again be drafted as a top-five unit in one of the final two rounds of Fantasy drafts.