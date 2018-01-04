Lynch completed 30 of 45 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions during 2017. He added 30 yards and two fumbles on five carries.

General manager John Elway lamented that the team didn't get to see much of Lynch this season during his year-end press conference. The second-year passer missed much of the season with a sprained throwing shoulder and then sprained his ankle a little more than halfway through his first start. Lynch made some big-time throws in Week 17 against the Chiefs, but also turned the ball over three times. Obviously, you'd want to see your first-round pick play more than about 16 quarters in two seasons before thinking about making a switch, but Denver is in a unique position. With the fifth overall pick, the Broncos are in prime territory to nab Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, or Baker Mayfield. Denver might also be in on Kirk Cousins. It might not be fair to Lynch, but Denver seems likely to move on this offseason.