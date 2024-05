Dorsett signed with the Broncos on Monday after being released on Friday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The wide receiver spent 2023 with Denver's practice squad, played in two games and didn't catch any of his three targets. The 2015 first-round pick has just 21 catches over the past four seasons with four different teams. Now he'll get a chance to stick with Denver on a depth chart that includes 12 wide receivers.