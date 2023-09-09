Dorsett was elevated to the Broncos' active roster Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Dorsett signed with Denver's practice squad one day after being released by the Raiders on Aug. 29. He's joined by fellow wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey on the 53-man roster. The 2015 first-round pick out of Miami appeared in 15 games for the Texans last season when he registered 20 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown.