Dorsett is signing with the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Dorsett was released by the Raiders on Tuesday, and he'll remain in the AFC West as part of Denver's practice squad. He appeared in 15 games with the Texans last year and secured 20 of 40 targets for 257 yards and a touchdown.
