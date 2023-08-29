Dorsett is slated to be released by the Raiders on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Dorsett spent the entire offseason in Las Vegas, but he won't remain part of Jimmy Garoppolo's receiving corps as the deadline to cut down to a 53-man roster quickly approaches. The 30-year-old veteran secured 20 of 40 targets for 257 yards and a touchdown in 15 appearances with the Texans last season. He should be able to secure a depth spot elsewhere in the league.