Dorsett is slated to be released by the Broncos on Friday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Dorsett spend the 2023 season on Denver's practice squad, but he won't stick with the team as rookie minicamp gets fully underway. The 2015 first-round pick appeared in two games last season but didn't secure any of this three targets, and he'll now need to search for a depth opportunity elsewhere in the league.