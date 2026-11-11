Dorsett signed with the Cardinals' practice squad Tuesday.

Dorsett has spent most of the past two seasons with Las Vegas' practice squad. He was cut Nov. 6 and has quickly found a new home with the Cardinals. Dorsett could be elevated as soon as this week, as Arizona is working with a depleted wideout corps after No. 1 option Michael Wilson (neck) joined Kendrick Bourne (tibia) on injured reserve Tuesday. However, Dorsett doesn't exactly have a recent history of success -- he hasn't logged an NFL regular-season snap since 2023 and hasn't caught a pass since 2022.