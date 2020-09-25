Lindsay (turf toe) was spotted at practice Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
We'll have to see how the Broncos classify Lindsay's participation level, but his presence on the field is definitely step in the right direction. Whether it's enough to give him a shot to play Sunday against the Buccaneers should become more clear upon the release of the team's final Week 3 injury report later Friday.
