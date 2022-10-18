Lindsay reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Lindsay was elevated for the second game in a row, as top running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) sat out during Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars. Lindsay recorded three carries for seven yards and caught all three of his targets for another five yards. He also converted a two-point conversion on a late rush, and he wound up playing 27 of Indianapolis' 81 offensive snaps behind Deon Jackson (quad). Lindsay will now be eligible for just one more elevation from the Colts' practice squad before requiring a full roster spot in order to continue suiting up this season.