Indianapolis elevated Lindsay from the practice squad to its active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Jacksonville.
Lindsay will be active for the Colts for the second straight week after he accumulated 54 scrimmage yards on 14 touches in the 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos in Week 5. He played 36 percent of the snaps in that contest, while fellow running back Deon Jackson played 60 percent and took on 17 touches while Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was out and after fill-in starter Nyheim Hines (concussion) exited after playing just one snap. Both Taylor and Hines have been downgraded to out for the matchup with the Jaguars, but Lindsay still may find himself as Option 1B in a timeshare out of the backfield with Jackson for the second game in a row.
More News
-
Phillip Lindsay: Not present Wednesday•
-
Phillip Lindsay: Back to practice squad•
-
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Solid showing in season debut•
-
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Officially elevated to roster•
-
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Will join Indy for Week 5•
-
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Could help fill in for Taylor•