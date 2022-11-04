Lindsay's likely to be called up from the Colts' practice squad for Sunday's game against the Patriots with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Lindsay racked up 14 carries and six catches in two previous appearances for Indianapolis while working behind Deon Jackson with Taylor sidelined. He's likely to slide into the No. 2 role behind Jackson once again in Week 9, as recent trade acquisition Zack Moss is unlikely to see significant playing time so soon after being brought in.