Lindsay was elevated to the active roster Saturday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
This was predictable after the Colts announced Friday Jonathan Taylor (ankle) would not play. Lindsay tallied 14 carries for 47 yards to go along with six catches for 19 yards in the two games Taylor missed earlier this season, but that came before the emergence of Deon Jackson, who is slated to start Sunday's game, and the arrival of former Bills running back Zack Moss, who could be a candidate for carries if he's able to get a grapple on the playbook.