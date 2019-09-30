Play

Davis recorded a game-high 12 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 26-24 loss to Jacksonville.

Davis missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury, but he's been on the field for 138 of 139 possible defensive snaps in the two contests since. The 27-year-old will look to build off Sunday's momentum against a solid Chargers offense in Week 5.

