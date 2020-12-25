Davis (ribs) is inactive for Friday's Christmas Day clash against the Saints.
Davis did not practice at all this week, so his inability to take the field Friday does not come as a surprise. Minnesota's linebacker corps will be perilously thin with Troy Dye (concussion/hamstring) and Eric Kendricks (calf) also inactive.
More News
-
Vikings' Todd Davis: Doubtful for Christmas Day clash•
-
Vikings' Todd Davis: Misses second straight practice•
-
Vikings' Todd Davis: Generates 11 stops•
-
Vikings' Todd Davis: Back from COVID list•
-
Vikings' Todd Davis: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Vikings' Todd Davis: Gets start but little prodution•