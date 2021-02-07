Davis ended his 2020 season generating 35 tackles (16 solo) and one sack in 11 games.
After the Broncos cut him loose at the end of training camp, Davis wasn't called upon until the Vikings had a need for linebacker depth in late September. Aside from a midseason stretch on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he served primarily on special teams until Eric Kendricks injured his calf during pregame warmups Week 13. Over the last five games, Davis appeared in four of them, notching most of his tackles (29) on the season. As an unrestricted free agent this offseason, he'll look for a similar gig to what he had down the stretch.