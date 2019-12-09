Play

Davis recorded 15 tackles during Denver's 38-24 win in Houston.

Davis doesn't get quite the same fanfare as fellow inside backer Alexander Johnson, who is sent more often to blitz and is a little more dangerous in pass coverage, but Davis is absolutely laying the boom over the middle as of late. The veteran backer has recorded double-digit tackles in five consecutive games, including Sunday's season-high tally. He'll look to continue that streak Sunday against a Chiefs team against which he recorded eight tackles in Week 7.

