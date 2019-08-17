Broncos' Von Miller: Experiencing minor knee soreness

Miller is dealing with minor knee soreness, but has not yet been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the 49ers, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.

The Broncos don't appear to be concerned about Miller's minor knee soreness at this point, but they may ultimately elect to keep the star pass-rusher sidelined during Monday's exhibition. Miller has expressed a desire to play 85-to-90 percent of the team's defensive snaps throughout the upcoming regular season, so there's no reason to risk his health prior to Week 1.