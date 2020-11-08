The Browns placed Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday after he came into close contact with a staff member that tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fortunately for Mayfield and the Browns, the quarterback is currently COVID-19 negative, and his placement on the list comes during a bye week. Mayfield will immediately self-isolate, and assuming he continues to test negative, he could be cleared to rejoin the Browns for their first Week 10 practice Wednesday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Case Keenum is the next man up at quarterback in the event Mayfield can't gain clearance prior to the Browns' next game Nov. 15 versus the Texans.