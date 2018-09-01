Roback was waived by the Browns on Friday.

Roback joined the Browns in May after going undrafted out of Eastern Michigan. With Tyrod Taylor and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield competing for first-team reps, and veteran Drew Stanton ahead of him on the depth chart he never really had a chance to make the roster. However, he acquired some NFL experience and will now look to parlay that into a new opportunity.

