Watson (shoulder), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, could be ready to return to action as soon as Week 7 against the Colts on Oct. 22, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter provided further details on Watson's injury, noting that the quarterback is dealing with a deep rotator cuff contusion that prevents him from driving the ball on throws. Though Watson sat out Cleveland's Week 4 loss to Baltimore with the injury and isn't ready to play coming out of a Week 5 bye, the Browns still appear to have some optimism that the quarterback's absence will be contained to two games. Reports earlier in the week suggested that Watson's absence could be extended, so the situation remains ambiguous overall.