The Browns officially placed Watson (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.

This move is merely procedural after the Browns announced earlier Wednesday that Watson (ankle) was slated for season-ending surgery on a displaced fracture in his right throwing shoulder. He'll thus end his second campaign in Cleveland having completed 105 of 171 passes (61 percent) for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions and rushing 26 times for 142 yards and another score in six appearances. There's an expectation that Watson will be healthy by the start of the 2024 season, but in the meantime, the Browns will entrust the offense in rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday against the Steelers, with veteran PJ Walker serving as the backup QB.