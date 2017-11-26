Kizer completed 18 of 31 passes for a career-high 268 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals. He also rushed nine times for 39 yards and a score.

Though Kizer failed to connect on a touchdown pass Sunday, he finished with a career-high in passing yards, rushed for his fifth score and didn't turn the ball over -- something that has plagued the rookie throughout 2017. His passer rating of 86.5 was also a career high, as Kizer displayed accuracy he typically hasn't shown during his brief tenure in the NFL. The 21-year-old's best completion of the day came on a throw off his back foot to Corey Coleman down the right side of the field for a 44-yard gain, setting up an eventual field goal. Coleman's presence has definitely helped the young quarterback, and he'll look to keep building on his momentum next Sunday versus the Chargers.