Browns coach Hue Jackson said he expects Kizer to make it through all 16 games, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Jackson was referring to the beating Kizer has taken (7.2 percent sack rate), but the coach's comments also serve to reiterate the notion that the rookie has a long leash. Despite being benched at the end of Sunday's 31-7 loss to Cincinnati, the 21-year-old Kizer is in no immediate danger of losing the starting job. He'll likely continue piling up sacks and interceptions while playing with a lackluster supporting cast, but the Browns hope he'll be better for it in the long run. Jackson said he has "total confidence" in his young quarterback as the Browns begin preparation for Week 5 against the Jets.