Kizer completed 15 of 32 passes for 215 touchdowns with a touchdown, a lost fumble and an interception during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers. He also rushed for a team-high 46 yards on five carries.

At times throughout Sunday's contest, Kizer looked the future at quarterback for the Browns. He completed passes of 25 or more yards to three different receivers, including a 28-yard touchdown connection to David Njoku that gave Cleveland a short-lived lead. However, when it came down to crunch time, Kizer reverted back to his rookie ways, losing a fumble and throwing an interception late in the fourth quarter on consecutive drives. And once again, he failed to complete 50 percent of his passes, as accuracy issues have been one of Kizer's biggest problems of 2017. He targeted Josh Gordon -- who made his season debut -- 11 times, but only completed four of his attempts. Still, Gordon's return greatly aided the signal caller, and after more practices and field time together, a stronger rapport should become evident on game days. Kizer and the Browns will look to secure their first win next Sunday versus the Packers.