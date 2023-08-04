Grant did not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets and remains limited at practice, as he tries to return from a torn Achilles tendon, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Grant has been first in line at kick-return drills but has yet to practice at full speed. The Browns signed him in 2022 to reform the return game, but Grant is not a lock for a roster spot until he can work at full health and compete in games. Hassan Hall handled the return duties Thursday, but the role is expected to be handled by Grant, Jerome Ford or Jaelon Darden (leg).