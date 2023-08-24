Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Grant will return kickoffs and punts during Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Grant has not yet appeared in any of the Browns' preseason games while he was brought along slowly from an Achilles injury. Despite not appearing in game action, Grant has been a full practice participant and often taken the first (and sometimes only) reps as the returner. Stefanski said he doesn't need to see Grant on offense before making a roster decision, so it appears that Grant will secure a roster spot heading into the regular season, if he comes out of Saturday's game in good health. The back end of the wideout depth chart remains murky in terms of health and the number of wideouts the team plans to keep. Marquise Goodwin (illness), Jaelon Darden (leg) and Anthony Schwartz (hamstring) are iffy heading into Saturday's preseason finale.