Taylor (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Taylor has played through the injury the last two weeks and was limited in practice this week, and appears likely to be available for Sunday's season finale. Mike Jordan and Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee) would see increased workloads if Taylor is ultimately ruled out.

