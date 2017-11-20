Burgess accumulated a team-best 16 tackles (seven solo) and a sack during Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Starting in place of Jamie Collins (knee), Burgess had a career day. He was all over the field Sunday, finishing with a career-best 16 tackles and his second sack of the season. If he continues to rack up the tackles at this pace, he could become a sneaky play in IDP leagues.