Browns' James Burgess: Career-high 16 tackles Sunday
Burgess accumulated a team-best 16 tackles (seven solo) and a sack during Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Starting in place of Jamie Collins (knee), Burgess had a career day. He was all over the field Sunday, finishing with a career-best 16 tackles and his second sack of the season. If he continues to rack up the tackles at this pace, he could become a sneaky play in IDP leagues.
