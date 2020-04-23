Browns' Jarvis Landry: Progressing with rehab

Landry posted via his Instagram account a video of the wide receiver doing some on-field drills, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry was merely doing some high knees, but the activity is a positive development in his recovery from Feb. 4 hip surgery. With offseason programs happening virtually this year, his next opportunity to participate with the Browns will be training camp, assuming it goes off as planned. Landry is coming off a career-best 1,174 yards on 83 receptions in 2019 while working in tandem with Odell Beckham (abdomen). Once healthy, the duo will have to compete for targets with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, David Njoku, offseason addition Austin Hooper and potentially other skill players selected in the upcoming draft.