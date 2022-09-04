The Browns signed Haeg on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Haeg operated as the Steelers' swing tackle last year and appeared in 12 games (two starts), but he was released by Pittsburgh ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. However, he's found a new home and will stick in the AFC North after landing a deal with the Browns. In Cleveland, Haeg figures to provide offensive line depth but could garner a bigger role if Jack Conklin (knee) or Chris Hubbard (undisclosed) are sidelined longer than expected.