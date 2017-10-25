Thomas underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his torn left triceps.

Thomas is expected to face a 6-to-9 month recovery timetable, which will result in him finishing the season on injured reserve for the first time in his storied career. The 10-time Pro Bowler, who is under contract through 2018, said that he intends to evaluate his future in the NFL once the current campaign concludes, so it appears retirement could be a possibility.