Browns coach Hue Jackson said he will announce his Week 7 starting quarterback Wednesday, choosing between Hogan and DeShone Kizer, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Hogan fell flat on his face in his first career start Sunday against the Texans, completing 20 of 37 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. The final score was 33-17, but the Browns were down 33-3 before cornerback Jason McCourty came through with a pick-six early in the fourth quarter. Hogan finally led the team on a touchdown drive in garbage time, but it wasn't enough to save him from an ugly final stat line. Apparently unimpressed, Jackson is already thinking about turning back to Kizer after just one week. The Browns face the Titans in Week 7.