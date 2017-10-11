Browns' Kevin Hogan: Will get start in Week 6
The Browns have named Hogan their starting quarterback over DeShone Kizer for their Week 6 matchup Sunday against the Texans, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
A change under center was imminent after Kizer completed only 50.9 percent of his passes and threw nine interceptions during the Browns' first five games, yielding a 49.5 quarterback rating that placed him well behind the Ravens' Joe Flacco for the worst mark in the league. Hogan, meanwhile, impressed in relief of the struggling rookie in the Week 5 loss to the Jets, completing 16 of 19 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Neither signal caller will represent anything more than a lower-tier fantasy option while being supported by a weak Browns offense, but Hogan, a second-year player out of Stanford, appears far more NFL ready than Kizer at this stage of their respective development timelines. Given that the Browns invested a second-round pick in Kizer this April, he could get another look at some point in 2017, but likely not until Hogan fails first or succumbs to an injury.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...