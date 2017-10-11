The Browns have named Hogan their starting quarterback over DeShone Kizer for their Week 6 matchup Sunday against the Texans, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

A change under center was imminent after Kizer completed only 50.9 percent of his passes and threw nine interceptions during the Browns' first five games, yielding a 49.5 quarterback rating that placed him well behind the Ravens' Joe Flacco for the worst mark in the league. Hogan, meanwhile, impressed in relief of the struggling rookie in the Week 5 loss to the Jets, completing 16 of 19 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Neither signal caller will represent anything more than a lower-tier fantasy option while being supported by a weak Browns offense, but Hogan, a second-year player out of Stanford, appears far more NFL ready than Kizer at this stage of their respective development timelines. Given that the Browns invested a second-round pick in Kizer this April, he could get another look at some point in 2017, but likely not until Hogan fails first or succumbs to an injury.