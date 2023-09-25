Goodwin played five snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans. He had one carry for one yard.

Goodwin went untargeted for the first time this season, but he went without a catch for a third consecutive week. The 10-year veteran also saw a season-low snap count. It's clear Goodwin is not going to be a high-volume target unless there's an injury above him on the depth chart. When he has been targeted -- four times through the first two games -- it's been on deep balls, but Donovan Peoples-Jones is also fighting for a field-stretching role in the Browns' passing game.