Orchard (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

After sitting out the team's second preseason game and missing subsequent practices with a groin injury, it seems unlikely Orchard will be healthy enough suit up Saturday versus the Buccaneers. The defensive end is in competition for a roster spot but is missing valuable time to showcase his talent.

