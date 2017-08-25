Browns' Nate Orchard: Misses practice Thursday
Orchard (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
After sitting out the team's second preseason game and missing subsequent practices with a groin injury, it seems unlikely Orchard will be healthy enough suit up Saturday versus the Buccaneers. The defensive end is in competition for a roster spot but is missing valuable time to showcase his talent.
