Gaines (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Broncos, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Gaines sat out last week's win over the Panthers due to a knee injury, has been a limited participant in practice all week. If the rotational cornerback is able to suit up against the Broncos, he could be in line for an uptick in snaps with Denzel Ward (Concussion) ruled out.